Women from Pune gathered on Sunday morning to participate in the "Nari Shakti Vandan Walkathon" to mark the beginning of the Hindu new year, as organized by Harshada Farande. Many women from Pune paid homage to the Nari Shakti (power of women) and pledged to empower themselves for the betterment of their country.

Chandrakant Patil, Minister of Higher and Technical Education, emphasized the growing influence of women globally. "PM Modi has encouraged women startups, with India leading in this aspect. Providing quality education to girls is essential, and our government offers free education to girls. Empowering all women is crucial," he stated. Patil also highlighted the Modi government's initiative of providing 33% reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, expressing optimism about seeing more women in legislative roles.

Murlidhar Mohol, Lok Sabha candidate of Mahayuti from Pune, noted that the overwhelming response to the walkathon reflects the commitment to the slogan 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar' (This time, crossing 400 seats).

The event was attended by BJP city chief Dhiraj Ghate, MLA Madhuri Misal, Maharashtra state vice president Rajesh Pande, Pune Lok Sabha campaign chief Shrinath Bhimale, and former MLA Jagdish Mulik.

The walkathon commenced from Sanas ground near Sarasbaug and saw the participation of over 200 women.