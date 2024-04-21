Muralidhar Mohol And Ravindra Dhangekar Miss Pune NGO's Pre-Election Discussion |

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls, Parivartan, an NGO working for Good Governance and Citizen Awareness in Pune, had organised an open discussion for citizens at Garware College Auditorium on Saturday.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Murlidhar Mohol and Congress nominee Ravindra Dhangekar did not attend the event. Instead, VBA's Vasant More and the Sainik Samaj Party's Suresh Patil attended, addressing questions from participants.

The visuals of the empty chairs with the names of Dhangekar and Mohol went viral on social media, receiving criticism.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At present, political activity across Pune parliamentary constituency is abuzz. In Pune, the electoral battle is shaping up between Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Murlidhar Mohol and Congress nominee Ravindra Dhangekar. Additionally, Vasant More of VBA and AIMIM's Anis Sundke are also in the race.

While, Patil is a retired army officer Colonel Suresh Patil from Pune, known for his longstanding dedication to environmental protection.