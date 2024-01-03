Pune: MVA Will Win 40-41 Lok Sabha Seats In Maharashtra, Claims Congress' Nana Patole | Sourced

Maharashtra State Congress President Nana Patole voiced confidence on Wednesday, asserting that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance - comprising Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (UBT) - is poised to secure 40 to 41 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Seat-sharing discussions within the MVA are finalised and will be disclosed soon. We maintain a unified front. There are no internal disagreements," he remarked, adding, "The Mahayuti alliance - BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar group) - claims to win over 45 wins but the surveys paint a different picture."

Highlighting the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, Patole expressed conviction in Congress securing victory. "We're certain about winning the Pune Lok Sabha seat this time, much like our success in the Kasba Assembly bypoll."

Patole launched a scathing critique against the ruling BJP, citing their "preference for corporate support over addressing common citizens' needs." He noted a "disconnect between government policies and public welfare" as a concern.

Drawing comparisons between LPG cylinder rates in Rajasthan and Maharashtra, Patole alleged that Maharashtra is not receiving cylinders at reasonable prices. He also brought attention to the grim reality of daily farmer suicides and ongoing farmer protests, emphasising the challenges faced by the agricultural community. Additionally, he raised concerns about employment issues, exam paper leaks, and the recent truckers' protest.