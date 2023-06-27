Pune: MSEDCL Issues Monsoon Advisory For Consumers; Check Details Here

MSEDCL

Pune Circle of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has has urged its consumers to take certain safety precautions in the monsoon season to avoid mishaps.

With water being a good conductor of electricity, it emphasized the crucial need for vigilance and proper precautions, especially concerning iron poles, street lights, and electrical systems in households and public spaces.

To ensure the well-being of residents, MSEDCL advises societies with street lights to prioritize the examination of earthing and wiring joints, engaging registered electrical contractors for these tasks is strongly recommended by the distribution utility. Similarly, residents living in iron sheet houses or buildings with iron stairs are urged to inspect the earthing of their electrical systems meticulously and be cautious.

MSEDCL also highlighted the significance of regular inspections and repairs of wire insulation. The outer walls of houses or iron sheet structures tend to become wet during rainfall, increasing the risk of current flow if wire insulation is damaged. By conducting routine inspections, residents can promptly identify and rectify any insulation issues, thus ensuring the safety of their electrical systems.

Threats due to broken power lines

Moreover, it emphasized the importance of addressing water accumulation in buildings where electricity meters are installed on the ground floor. During heavy downpours, the water level may rise, potentially reaching the power meter. In such cases, consumers should immediately contact MSEDCL for assistance in shutting down the power supply, thereby averting potential dangers.

Additionally, MSEDCL highlighted the potential electrical hazards that can arise during the monsoon season. From broken power lines and street lights to power poles and road-side feeder pillars, various factors contribute to the risk of accidents. The company urges the public to exercise caution and avoid touching or attempting to remove any wires associated with these hazards.

To prevent accidents and ensure safety within households, MSEDCL advised residents to keep switchboards and electrical appliances away from moisture during the monsoon. They recommend using special metal wires like aluminum alloy as fuse wires instead of copper, enabling swift interruption of power supply in case of failures. Furthermore, precautions such as keeping television dishes and antennas away from power lines and avoiding ironing wet clothes are strongly encouraged.

In case of any electricity-related complaints or emergencies, consumers can reach out to MSEDCL through their toll-free numbers, 1912 or 1800-212-3435 or 1800-233-3435, available round the clock. Additionally, the company provides convenient avenues for registering complaints via their mobile app or website, www.mahadiscom.in .