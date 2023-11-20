Pune: MP Dr Amol Kolhe Takes Trip Down Memory Lane On MSRTC's 'Lalpari'; See Pics |

Shirur MP Dr. Amol Kolhe had the special opportunity to travel on a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, fondly recalling childhood memories on Monday. During a local leaders' tour, Kolhe took a short journey aboard the state's beloved 'Lalpari.' In a social media post, he highlighted the importance of responsibly purchasing tickets during his travels.

Recognising the crucial role of MSRTC buses in connecting rural and remote areas to urban centers, Kolhe stressed their vital contribution to the daily commute of ordinary citizens. Throughout the journey, he interacted with the public, students, youths, and villagers, fostering meaningful connections with the community.

आज खूप वर्षांनी मला लालपरीने प्रवास करण्याचा योग आला व बालपणीच्या आठवणी जाग्या झाल्या! आज पिंपरी पाईट जिल्हा परिषद गटाच्या दौऱ्यावर असताना कोहिंडे बु. ते पाईट फाटा दरम्यान एसटीने प्रवास केला. एक जबाबदार नागरिकाचं कर्तव्य पार पाडून तिकीट पण काढलं बरं का...😊



लालपरीने प्रवास केला… pic.twitter.com/Ua2Bx1ylJR — Dr.Amol Kolhe (@kolhe_amol) November 20, 2023

Dr. Kolhe expressed his joy at the opportunity to travel on a state transport bus, capturing memories of the trip through selfies taken with the villagers. This experience served as a nostalgic reminder of the significant role MSRTC buses play in linking diverse communities.

