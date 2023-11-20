 Pune: MP Dr Amol Kolhe Takes Trip Down Memory Lane On MSRTC's 'Lalpari'; See Pics
Pune: MP Dr Amol Kolhe Takes Trip Down Memory Lane On MSRTC's 'Lalpari'; See Pics

In a social media post, he highlighted the importance of responsibly purchasing tickets during his travels.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
Shirur MP Dr. Amol Kolhe had the special opportunity to travel on a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, fondly recalling childhood memories on Monday. During a local leaders' tour, Kolhe took a short journey aboard the state's beloved 'Lalpari.' In a social media post, he highlighted the importance of responsibly purchasing tickets during his travels.

Recognising the crucial role of MSRTC buses in connecting rural and remote areas to urban centers, Kolhe stressed their vital contribution to the daily commute of ordinary citizens. Throughout the journey, he interacted with the public, students, youths, and villagers, fostering meaningful connections with the community.

Dr. Kolhe expressed his joy at the opportunity to travel on a state transport bus, capturing memories of the trip through selfies taken with the villagers. This experience served as a nostalgic reminder of the significant role MSRTC buses play in linking diverse communities.

