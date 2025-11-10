 Pune: Motorcyclist Falls After Dumper’s Loud Horn Startles Him In Viman Nagar, Crushed To Death
Pune: Motorcyclist Falls After Dumper's Loud Horn Startles Him In Viman Nagar, Crushed To Death



Ankit Shukla
Monday, November 10, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Motorcyclist Falls After Dumper's Loud Horn Startles Him In Viman Nagar, Crushed To Death

A 28-year-old motorcyclist died in a tragic road accident near the Tata Guard Room bus stop in Viman Nagar early on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Sachin Vasant Malhar, a resident of Malhar Nagar, Dhumal area, near the post office in Vadgaon Sheri.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 12 am on November 9, 2025. Sachin was riding his motorcycle when a dumper truck approached from behind and started honking.

Sachin reportedly lost control of his motorcycle, startled by the loud horn. He slipped and fell on the road. The dumper driver allegedly drove the vehicle over him.

The dumper ran over Sachin’s head, inflicting severe injuries that led to his instant death.

Police have registered a case under Sections 106, 281, 125(a), and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act (Sections 184 and 119/177) against the dumper driver for causing death due to negligence.

Govind Jadhav, Senior Police Inspector of Viman Nagar Police Station, said, "Efforts are underway to obtain CCTV footage from the area to verify the sequence of events. Further investigation is underway."

