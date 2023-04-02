Pune: Mobile tower catches fire in Vishrantwadi; caught on camera

A mobile tower set up on a residential building caught fire in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday and no casualties were reported, a fire official said.

The incident took place in a five-storey building in Vishrantwadi area around 3.30 pm, the official said.

The mobile tower set up on the last floor of the building was completely gutted in the blaze and the control room of the tower on the same floor was also damaged, he said.

Fire fighters were pressed into service and the cooling operations were started within 20 minutes, the official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, cause of which is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Fire broke out atop a building at Vishrantwadi. The Fire Engine is here. Reason still unknown. Probably the Diesel Genset installed for a mobile tower. pic.twitter.com/v9kqhPgQGJ — AnilParkhe | Marketing Communications (@AnilParkhe) April 2, 2023

Read Also Pune: Massive explosion CAUGHT ON CAMERA as fire engulfs factory in Dhayari