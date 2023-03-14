 Pune: Massive explosion CAUGHT ON CAMERA as fire engulfs factory in Dhayari
Seven fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 09:17 PM IST
A major fire broke out at a factory owned by a paint company in the Dhayari area of Pune on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI.

Seven fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Locals even heard loud explosions from the incident site due to cylinder explosions, according to reports.

Visuals of the fire are going viral on social media. A clip even shows thick black smoke covering the night skies over the area.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that erupted at the factory located in Dhayari area of Sinhgad Road around 7 pm, an official from the fire department said.

"We received the call around 7 pm about a major fire at a small factory in Dhayari. The fire fighting operation is underway," the official said, adding that no fatalities have been reported from the scene so far.

