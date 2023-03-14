 Pune: 22 H3N2 cases reported, children infected with virus end up in ICU
Even as India is seeing a spurt in Influenza cases, caused by H3N2 virus, health experts have suggested people to take precautionary measures such as use of masks, better hand hygiene, as well as an annual flu shot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Just after city started breathing as the case of COVID-19 went down, Pune is seeing a spurt in Influenza cases, caused by H3N2 virus. The city reported 22 cases of the virus today.

More than 400 samples have come positive for the virus in Pune since Januray and the concern is rising over a sudden increase in intensive care units (ICU) admission of children especially aged below 5.

Precautions

Even as India is seeing a spurt in Influenza cases, caused by H3N2 virus, health experts have suggested people to take precautionary measures such as use of masks, better hand hygiene, as well as an annual flu shot.

In view of rising cases of H3N2 virus, the experts have advised that those having the flu symptoms should to get professional support and follow what is being advised.

article-image

According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there has been a combination of respiratory viruses ranging from Covid-19 virus, swine flu (H1N1), H3N2, and the seasonal Victoria and Yamagata lineages of influenza B viruses in circulation.

Symptoms

The symptoms are a sudden onset of fever, cough (usually dry), headache, muscle and joint pains.

Pune: 22 H3N2 cases reported, children infected with virus end up in ICU

