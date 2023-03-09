On This Day: Three years of COVID-19 in Pune, more than 20k deaths till date | PTI

Three years ago when Corona was knocking on doors of the state, the first case in Maharashtra was reported in Pune.

On March 9, 2020, a couple tested positive. The couple and their daughter were part of a 40-member tourist group that returned to Mumbai from Dubai on March 1, 2020. Besides the couple, their daughter and the cab driver had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first case had led to panic among Punekars. Later the city became one of the hotspots in Maharashtra.

More than 20 Thousand deaths in Pune District now

To date, Pune reported 20,608 deaths.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 54 fresh coronavirus cases -- down from 80 a day ago -- taking the overall tally to 81,38,039, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,424 with no new addition in the last 24 hours, the department said in a bulletin.

On Tuesday the state had recorded 80 cases and zero fatality.

The case fatality rate in the state was 1.82 per cent, while the coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.17 per cent.

The bulletin said 29 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,89,236 and leaving the state with 379 active cases.

The department said 1,520 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, taking their total tally to 8,64,75,796.

