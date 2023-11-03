Pune: MIT-WPU's 5th Convocation Ceremony To Be Held Tomorrow |

The fifth convocation ceremony of MIT-World Peace University will be held on Saturday, November 4th at 10am at Vishwa Sabha Mandap, World Peace Dome, Vishwaraj Bagh, Loni Kalbhor, Pune. This year, a total of 5,180 students will be awarded degrees. The distinguished Padma Vibhushan Dr Raghunath Mashelkar will receive the 'MIT-WPU Vidnyan Maharshi Sanman' in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of science.

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, will grace the occasion as the chief guest. The event will be presided over by MIT-WPU Founder President Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, with the presence of other notable dignitaries including MAEER's founding trustee Prof PB Joshi, MIT-WPU Working President Rahul Karad, MAEER's Management Committee Chairman Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, and MIT-WPU Vice-Chancellor Dr RM Chitnis.

During the convocation ceremony, Somaiya Bajpai will receive the 'Founder President Medal,' while Anwesha Bhattacharya will be honoured with the 'Executive President Medal.' Additionally, 92 students will be awarded gold medals, 34 silver medals, and 14 bronze medals. Sixteen students will be presented with PhD degrees.

