Pune: MIT-ADTU To Host Grand Finale Of Smart India Hackathon 2023

MIT Art, Design and Technology University in Pune is set to host the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon-2023(SIH)- Hardware Edition, organised by the Innovation Cell of the Union Ministry of Education and AICTE.

The national competition, taking place between December 19 and 23, 2023, at Sant Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Vishwashanti Dome, will see 27 teams from across the country participating.

The inaugural function will be attended by Mrityunjay Singh, Senior Vice President at Infosys, Pune, and Sanjiv Kumar, Founder of 'Edumatica,' in the presence of MIT ADT University's Vice-Chancellor and Executive President, Prof Dr Mangesh Karad.

The Smart India Hackathon is a nationwide initiative to encourage students to solve societal and national problems, and this edition focuses on hardware solutions.

The Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell and AICTE have identified 47 higher educational institutes/incubators as Smart India Hackathon nodal centres. The grand finale is expected to have 12,000+ participants and 2,500+ mentors working on problem statements during the event.

PM to interact with students

The Prime Minister of India is expected to interact with the student participants on the evening of December 19, 2023. Smart India Hackathon 2023 is jointly organized by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, All India Council for Technical Education, and i4c, with Doordarshan and Akashwani as media partners, AWS and Hero as official partners, and Hack2Skill as the knowledge partner.

MIT ADTU was selected as one of the nodal centers to facilitate the Smart India Hackathon Hardware edition, hosting teams from states across India to compete in problem statements related to Agriculture, FoodTec & Rural Development, MedTech/Biotech/HealthTech, Heritage & Culture, Fitness & Sports, and Smart Automation. Each problem statement has a winning amount of Rs 1 lakh. The Ministry of Education will centrally inaugurate the program at 9:00 AM on December 19, 2023.