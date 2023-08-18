Pune: MIT ADT University Launches School Of Law |

The Bar Council of India has given its approval for the commencement of BBA LLB 5-year Integrated and LLB 3-year courses at the School of Law, MIT Art, Design & Technology University. Interested candidates can register for admissions through the official portal www.mituniversity.ac.in , with the deadline for admission set for September 10, 2023.

Entrance exams for these programs are scheduled for September 12, and the results will be announced on September 15, 2023. The School of Law, situated at Rajbaug, Loni Kalbhor campus, will offer five-year BBA-LLB, three-year LLB, two-year LLM, and one-year PG certificate courses in Legal Journalism.

Dr Sunita Karad, a member of the Board of Management at MIT Art, Design & Technology University, shared this information during a press conference. Under the guidance of Prof Dr Mangesh T. Karad, the Executive President & Vice-Chancellor of the university, the School of Law is introducing these esteemed courses from this academic year.

Dr Sunita Karad stated, "Initiating law programs at the School of Law under MIT University brings immense satisfaction. Legal education holds the core of society's functioning, ensuring the rule of law in a democratic nation. I encourage you to make the most of your time here, taking advantage of various opportunities such as moot court competitions, internships, research projects, and free legal aid services."

Prof Dr Mangesh T. Karad emphasized the importance of studying law, highlighting its role in shaping individuals for various fields such as lawyers, judges, business consultants, and social activists.

Prof Dr Sapna Deo, the Dean of the School of Law, highlighted the noble profession's significance in promoting justice, safeguarding rights, and shaping society. Studying law is not only about memorization but also about critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The offerings include specializations in Alternative Dispute Resolution, Intellectual Property Rights, Cyber Law, and Family Law under the LLM program. The programs aim to provide holistic development, nurture values, and contributing to society, nation, and humanity at large.