Pune MHADA Lottery: 4,777 Houses Up For Sale; Apply Now For Your Dream Home!

MHADA has officially announced a housing lottery offering a total of 4,777 houses on March 7, 2024. The lottery encompasses various income groups in Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur districts within the Pune division. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad together provide 745 and 561 houses, respectively.

Starting from March 8, 2024, at 3:00 PM, the online application process will remain open until April 8, 2024, by 5:00 PM. Applicants must submit their entries for the lottery by April 10, 2024, at 11:59 PM. The online application fee must be paid by April 12, 2024.

To participate in the MHADA housing lottery, individuals can visit www.mhada.gov.in or https://mhada.gov.in. Additionally, for schemes following the "first-come-first-served" principle, applicants need to register on lottery.mhada.gov.in.

This MHADA housing lottery presents a golden opportunity for individuals to secure their own MHADA house, making it an event not to be missed.