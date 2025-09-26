Pune Metro Plans Extensions To Connect Airport & Kondhwa-Yewalewadi | Sourced

Pune’s metro network is gearing up for another big step. Pune Metro is laying plans to connect Pune Airport at Lohegaon and the rapidly developing Kondhwa–Yewalewadi/Undri area with new metro corridors.

Maha-Metro had invited bids for preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for these extensions. After the first round of scrutiny, two firms, Aarvee Engineering Consultants Ltd. and RITES Ltd., have cleared the technical stage.

Their financial bids will be opened in the coming days, and the company quoting the lowest amount will get the work of preparing the DPR. This report will decide the exact route and feasibility of the new lines.

For now, the maps being shared are only rough sketches. The final alignments will be known only after detailed studies.

If the project moves forward as planned, residents can look forward to easier travel to the airport and better Metro access for the growing residential areas of Kondhwa and Yewalewadi.

Meanwhile, Pune Metro is gearing up to introduce a driverless train service. This will start with the proposed route from Khadakwasla to Kharadi.

According to Vinod Agarwal, Director, Systems and Operations, Maha-Metro, as per the approved Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Pune Metro Line-4, the metro lines are meant to be operated in Attended Train Operation (ATO) mode, wherein the train operator shall be present inside each train and supervise the working of the ATO-based Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC).