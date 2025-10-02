Voter Registration For Graduates’ Constituency Begins In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division

Representational Image | File Pic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The programme for the registration of the voters’ lists, considering the date of November 1, 2025, has been started. Accordingly, the previous voters list for the graduates’ constituency has been cancelled, and hence, the eligible voters have been appealed to register for the new voters list for the graduates’ constituency.

The voters’ registration will be held at all the district collector offices, sub-district election offices and all the tehsil offices in the division between September 30, 2025 and November 6, 2025. The registration forms are available in these offices.

Divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar has appealed through a press release that all the graduates eligible for the graduates’ constituency polling should register for the new voters list.