Pune Metro Extends Operating Hours To Meet Surging Demand |

Starting from Thursday, the Pune Metro service has shifted its operating hours, commencing at 6 am and extending until 10 pm on both the Vanaz to Ruby Hall and Civil Court to Pimpri-Chinchwad routes. This adjustment aims to accommodate the increasing needs and preferences of commuters who are increasingly drawn to the metro due to its efficiency and time-saving benefits.

Pune Metro travel is witnessing exceptional popularity among the city's residents, with a noticeable surge in passengers opting for this mode of transportation.

A significant milestone has been reached, as a remarkable 1,65,256 passengers utilized the metro services on both August 14 and 15. This impressive number marks an all-time high in metro ridership.

2 stretched launched on August 2

The inauguration of the extended Pune Metro routes between Civil Court to Phugewadi and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic took place on August 2, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi officiating. This expansion has undoubtedly contributed to the surge in commuter numbers, further solidifying the metro's popularity among Pune's citizens.

The newly operational metro stretch has drastically reduced travel time, shortening the journey between Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad to a mere 20 minutes, a substantial improvement compared to the previous 1 to 1.5 hours of travel time. This time-saving convenience has garnered widespread appreciation from commuters.

On August 6 alone, a significant count of 96,498 passengers utilized the metro service across both routes.

As per the new schedule for the two stretches- the frequency of Pune Metro trains will be 6 am to 8 am - every 15 minutes, 8 am to 11 am - every 10 minutes, 11 am to 4 pm - every 15 minutes, 4 pm to 8 pm - every 10 minutes and 8 pm to 10 pm - every 15 minutes.

The peak of ridership was reached on August 15, with an impressive 1,23,720 passengers embarking on metro journeys. On August 14 and 15, an extraordinary total of 1,65,256 passengers traveled across both routes combined.