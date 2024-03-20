Pune: MBA Students At Asma Institute Protest Over Alleged Financial and Academic Fraud |

A distressing case has emerged where approximately 30 MBA students from Asma Institute of Management, affiliated with Savitribai Phule Pune University in Warje, have been subjected to financial and academic fraud.

The students enrolled in the MBA (Agri-Business Management) course were informed they had to pay ₹450,000 for the two-year program. However, the Fee Regulating Authority (FRA) mandates a fee of ₹130,000 for two years. Allegedly, the college issues receipts for only ₹65,000 per year.

Moreover, According to the students Asma Institute of Management conducts classes at Hinjewadi with Pune Institute of Business Studies (PIBS), an external organisation, in an unauthorised manner. The students claimed that they were promised a paid internship after one year, despite the course being two years long.

Claims by students

They also claimed that they are coerced into staying at the college and pressured to take educational loans from a designated bank to cover the inflated fees. They are bound by an agreement stipulating they must bring in two admissions to the institute and failure to comply results in examination failure, they said.

Reportedly, 80% of students fail internal examinations, with dismissive responses to requests for re-evaluation. A female student lodged a complaint against Professor Arindam Ghosh from PIBS, accusing him of mental harassment and inappropriate behavior towards female students, prompting further investigation.

In response, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad has demanded strict action against the college management and faculty, urging relevant authorities to revoke their affiliations.

Students have taken legal action, filing a complaint with Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar against Asma Institute and PIBS directors, Ganesh Tannu and Professor Arindam Ghosh, seeking a thorough investigation and stringent measures against those responsible.