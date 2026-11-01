Pune May Face Alternate-Day Water Supply After Diwali | File Photo

Pune: Pune may face alternate-day water supply after Diwali, with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) having consumed nearly half of its allocated water for 2026-27 and only 6.65 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) remaining to meet the city's requirements until June 30, 2027. Of the 13 TMC allocated to the civic body, 6.35 TMC has already been consumed, prompting officials to consider further restrictions on water supply after the festive period.

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The possibility of alternate-day water supply was discussed at the canal advisory committee meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district Guardian Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar at the Divisional Commissioner's Office on Thursday. The PMC has been asked to consider further cuts and regulate supply, although the civic administration has not taken a final decision.

The Water Resources Department's dam storage report dated November 1, 2026, indicates that dams across the Pune revenue region have 11,955.87 million cubic metres (MCM) of live water storage, equivalent to 77.81% of their designed live storage capacity. This is significantly lower than the 92.81% recorded on the corresponding date last year, indicating a considerable decline in water availability compared with 2025.

The PMC has been allocated 13 TMC for the current water year against its estimated requirement of 21 TMC. The allocation is also 3 TMC lower than the 16 TMC supplied to Pune last year. With 48.8% of its allocation already utilised, the civic body will have to manage the remaining 6.65 TMC carefully over the next eight months.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Pavneet Kaur said the proposal to introduce alternate-day water supply would be discussed after Diwali at a meeting involving the mayor and leaders of all political parties.

Kaur said, “The decision will be taken after Diwali. During the canal committee meeting, the PMC was asked to proceed with further water cuts and supply water on alternate days. However, the civic body has not taken any decision on this at present.”

She said the monsoon had not been adequate even for standing crops, forcing the Irrigation Department to release water for agricultural purposes. Consequently, the dams had not filled sufficiently, leaving limited stocks to meet Pune's drinking water requirements.

She said, “The current stock is not sufficient, and we will have to consider further water cuts after Diwali.”

Pune dams at 77.81% storage; last year it was 92.81%

According to the Water Resources Department's November 1 report, the Pune revenue region has 728 dams, with a designed live storage capacity of 15,366.09 MCM. The actual live storage stood at 11,955.87 MCM, or 77.81% of the designed capacity.

The figures cover major, medium and minor irrigation projects across the Pune revenue region and should be distinguished from the water available specifically in the reservoir system supplying the city.

A category-wise analysis shows that major projects are in a comparatively better position, with live storage at 84.40% of their designed capacity. The 35 major projects have a designed live storage capacity of 12,410.66 MCM, against actual storage of 10,474.31 MCM.

The situation is relatively weaker in medium and minor projects. The 52 medium projects have 985.47 MCM of live storage against their designed capacity of 1,486.80 MCM, translating into 66.28%.

The 641 minor projects have recorded the lowest storage level, with only 496.10 MCM available against a designed live capacity of 1,468.64 MCM. This amounts to just 33.78% of their capacity.

The comparison with last year is particularly concerning. On November 1, 2025, major projects in the Pune region had 97.70% live storage, medium projects had 84.56%, and minor projects had 59.84%. All three categories have registered a decline this year.

Khadakwasla system holds around 24 TMC

The storage position of individual dams in the Pune region also presents a mixed picture. Several reservoirs have retained relatively high storage levels, while some important reservoirs have considerably lower water levels.

As per the November 1 report, Bhatghar Dam has recorded 662.63 MCM of live storage against its designed live capacity of 665.57 MCM, translating into 99.56%. Nira Deoghar has 329.99 MCM (99.36%), while Dimbhe has 347.37 MCM (98.20%).

Among other reservoirs, Gunjawani has recorded 96.39% storage, Yedgaon 93.93%, Wadaj 92.57%, Pawana 90.94%, Ghod (Chinchani) 90.74% and Manikdoh 89.89%.

However, the Khadakwasla reservoir itself has recorded only 55.55% of its designed live storage capacity, with 31.06 MCM against 55.91 MCM. Lonavala Tata has recorded an even lower 26.45%, with live storage of 3.10 MCM against a designed capacity of 11.72 MCM.

The broader Khadakwasla dam system, which includes Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar, currently holds around 24 TMC of water, according to officials. These four reservoirs are important components of Pune's water supply network.

Panshet has recorded 237.95 MCM of live storage (78.89%), Varasgaon 311.79 MCM (85.86%) and Temghar 89.76 MCM (85.48%). Mulshi Tata has 411.78 MCM, representing 78.77% of its designed live storage capacity.

Government keeps 10% water allocation as drinking water buffer

At the canal advisory committee meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar stressed the need for coordination between elected representatives, municipal corporations and the Water Resources Department to ensure that drinking water and irrigation requirements are managed without creating a crisis.

She said the government had decided to reserve 10% of the available water allocation as a buffer for drinking water requirements.

She said, “Available water must be used judiciously to overcome the serious shortage that may arise in the future.”

She directed the PMC to prepare a careful water utilisation plan and ensure transparent implementation of its allocation. The civic body was also asked to establish dedicated control rooms at all ward offices to monitor water supply, encourage conservation and create awareness among citizens about restrictions on excessive water consumption.

Pawar said the government would review the water situation again in December-January. She also said discussions were underway under the leadership of the Chief Minister to formulate a long-term water supply plan and assess the city's overall water requirement.

The possibility of alternate-day water supply remains under consideration. The final decision is expected after discussions between the civic administration, the mayor and political party representatives.

Pune water storage as of November 1, 2026

Pune revenue region dams - 728

Designed live storage - 15,366.09 MCM

Current live storage - 11,955.87 MCM

Current storage percentage - 77.81%

Storage on the same date last year - 92.81%

Major projects storage - 84.40%

Medium projects storage - 66.28%

Minor projects storage - 33.78%

Khadakwasla system stock - Around 24 TMC