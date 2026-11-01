Pune: 26-Year-Old Bank Employee Dies By Suicide At Kharadi Hotel After Girlfriend Marries Another Man | Representative image (file)

Pune: A 26-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself in the forehead with a country-made pistol at a hotel in Pune’s Kharadi area on Thursday, Oct 29. Preliminary police investigations suggest that he was distressed after his girlfriend married another man.

The deceased has been identified as Akshay Kalidas Kamble, a resident of Poorvarang Society near Perne Phata on the Pune-Ahilyanagar Road. He was working on a contractual basis at a nationalised bank in Koregaon Bhima. Before his death, Kamble reportedly sent a message to his close friends on his mobile phone. It read, “This is our last meeting, we will meet in the next birth.”

Found Dead In Hotel Room After Two Days

According to the police, Kamble checked into Hotel Gaurav Residency in Tuljabhavani Nagar, Kharadi, on Oct 27. He was staying in a room on the hotel’s third floor and was scheduled to check out on Oct 29.

However, he did not open the room door until the afternoon, raising suspicion among the hotel staff. They knocked on the door several times but received no response. The staff subsequently informed the Kharadi police.

Police personnel reached the hotel and arranged to open the room. Kamble was found lying in a pool of blood with a pistol in his hand. He had sustained a bullet injury to his forehead.

His father and brother were informed about the incident and later identified his body.

Police Probe Source Of Country-Made Pistol

During the preliminary investigation, police learnt that Kamble was unmarried and had been in a relationship with a woman who later married another man. He was reportedly distressed over the development and had been depressed for the past few days.

Police Inspector Ravindra Godse said preliminary inquiries suggested that Kamble died by suicide following emotional distress after his girlfriend married someone else.

The police are also investigating how he procured the country-made pistol used in the incident.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Kharadi Police Station. Assistant Police Inspector Meera Chavan reported the matter to the police station.

Kamble is survived by his parents, a married sister and a younger brother.