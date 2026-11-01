Pune Horse Racing: Favourite Break Point Cruises To Four-Length Victory In Dinkoo N Chenoy Salver

Break Point Leads From Start To Finish To Claim The Feature Race At Pune Racecourse, With Chagall Finishing Second | Representational Image

Pune, October 31, 2026: Break Point, the bookmakers’ favourite, lived up to expectations with an emphatic victory in the Dinkoo N. Chenoy Salver, the feature event on the 14th day of the Pune racing season at the Pune Racecourse on Saturday.

The five-year-old gelding, from the stable of P. S. Chouhan, produced a commanding start-to-finish performance to win the eight-furlong contest by a comfortable four lengths. Chagall finished second after making some late progress in the final 100 metres, but the winner was never seriously challenged in the four-horse field.

Break Point Takes Early Lead

As the gates opened, Break Point surged ahead and quickly established his authority over the field. Showing good pace and control throughout the journey, he maintained his advantage and entered the home stretch with plenty in reserve. The opposition failed to make any meaningful impression on the leader, who crossed the finish line well clear of his rivals.

Chagall, who had been expected to provide the principal challenge, made a late effort but could not bridge the gap. Break Point’s decisive victory underlined his superiority on the day.

Three More Days Of Racing Remain

With the Pune racing season drawing to a close, just three more days of racing remain, adding further interest to the concluding fixtures.

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