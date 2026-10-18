Pune Horse Racing: Lady Scarlet Wins Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Million By Over Four Lengths At Pune Racecourse | Representational Image

Pune: Lady Scarlet justified her status as the tote favourite with an impressive victory in the Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Million, powered by SRS Group, the feature event on the 11th day of the Pune racing season at the Pune racecourse on Sunday.

The three-year-old filly, trained by Adhiraj D. Jodha and ridden by Antony Raj S, produced a commanding performance to beat Red Lightning by over four lengths.

Lady Scarlet displayed her superiority in the race, underlining the confidence placed in her by punters. The victory provided a fitting highlight to Sunday's racing programme, with the Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Million taking centre stage.

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The result also brought cheer to supporters of the Jodha-trained runner, who lived up to expectations in the featured contest.

Lady Scarlet's decisive margin of victory marked her as a horse to watch in the coming races.