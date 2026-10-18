Viral VIDEO Shows Masked Protesters Carrying Lionel Messi Memorabilia Through Paris Streets Amid Unrest | X

A video showing masked protestors carrying framed Lionel Messi memorabilia through the streets of Paris has gone viral on social media. The video caught the attention of football fans and social media users online. The 10-second clip shows people dressed in black walking along a boulevard amid unrest with haze in the air and litter scattered across the road.

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The unusual part of the video is the framed football memorabilia being carried by the protestors. Instead of banners or protest signs, the individuals can be seen holding valuable-looking collectibles linked to Messi's time at FC Barcelona. The footage has sparked discussions online about the items and how they came to be on the streets during the unrest.

Masked Protesters Seen Carrying Messi's Barcelona Jersey

One of the items visible in the video is a framed FC Barcelona jersey bearing Messi's iconic No. 10. The shirt features the club's blue and garnet colours and UNICEF sponsor print. The frame also appears to contain plaques and documents related to the memorabilia.

Another person is seen carrying a framed display featuring a signed captain's armband and a photograph of Messi holding the armband during a match. The display reportedly includes authentication details and a QR code for verification.

The protestors are seen wearing black clothing, ski masks and goggles as they walk through the streets. The surrounding scene appears to show the effects of street unrest, with haze and debris visible in the area.

Paris Unrest

Paris has witnessed protests and episodes of street unrest over various issues over the years. Shops and commercial properties are also affected during such incidents. However, the circumstances surrounding this particular video remain unclear.

The clip continues to attract attention online because of the contrast between the unrest in the streets and the sight of memorabilia linked to one of football's most celebrated players.