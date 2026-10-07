 Louis Vuitton Closes Paris Fashion Week With A Bang: Lisa Debuts Bob-Hair, Emma Stone And Other A-Listers Join
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Louis Vuitton Closes Paris Fashion Week With A Bang: Lisa Debuts Bob-Hair, Emma Stone And Other A-Listers Join

Louis Vuitton closed Paris Fashion Week on October 6 with Nicolas Ghesquière’s Spring/Summer 2027 showcase and a star-studded front row. Lisa debuted a retro bob with a dramatic ruffled top and micro mini, while Emma Stone wore royal blue tailoring. Zendaya rewore her The Odyssey jacket, and Felix, KATSEYE’s Daniela and Yoonchae, Ana de Armas and others attended.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 07, 2026, 01:58 PM IST
Louis Vuitton Closes Paris Fashion Week With A Bang: Lisa Debuts Bob-Hair, Emma Stone And Other A-Listers Join
Guests at Louis Vuitton's show at Paris Fashion Week | Image Courtesy: X (@21metgala)

Paris Fashion Week saved one of its biggest celebrity fashion moments for the final curtain call. Louis Vuitton wrapped up the week with Nicolas Ghesquière’s Spring/Summer 2027 showcase on October 6, bringing together a seriously star-studded front row. From Lisa’s dramatic new bob to Zendaya’s clever outfit repeat, the guest list delivered plenty of fashion moments of its own. Here’s who showed up and what they wore.

Lisa

Lisa made a headline before the show even began, debuting a short, retro-inspired bob with side-swept bangs. The BLACKPINK star paired her new hairstyle with an equally dramatic Louis Vuitton look.

She wore a fitted navy top that highlighted her waist before opening into layers of pale-yellow and dark-blue ruffles around the hips. The voluminous detailing created a peplum-like effect and contrasted sharply with her tiny black leather micro mini skirt.

Lisa completed the look with black Louis Vuitton Luna wedge pumps and carried a black Multipass Mini bag suspended from a gold-tone chain. Gold jewellery, including an open necklace, cuff and matching ring, added another polished touch.

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Emma Stone

Emma Stone brought a powerful colour moment to the Louis Vuitton front row in a striking royal-blue ensemble.

The actress wore a structured blazer with pronounced shoulders, oversized lapels and a plunging neckline, paired with a matching asymmetrical skirt. She switched up the accessories, adding a long silver necklace, a tiny black handbag with gold hardware and classic black pumps.

Felix

Stray Kids member Felix opted for classic tailoring with a polished Louis Vuitton twist.

The singer wore a double-breasted blazer featuring a cross-pattern design over a crisp white shirt and black tie. He paired the tailored top with black trousers for a sharp, gentleman-inspired silhouette. His long blonde hair was swept back and away from his forehead, keeping the focus on the structured outfit.

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Daniela and Yoonchae

KATSEYE’s Daniela and Yoonchae made their Louis Vuitton front-row debut following fellow members Lara and Megan’s Paris Fashion Week appearance at Loewe.

Daniela chose a dark-blue co-ord featuring a button-up jacket with contrasting light and dark tones, teamed with matching shorts. Yoonchae, meanwhile, went in a sportier direction for her Louis Vuitton appearance. She wore a brown-and-beige zip-up jacket decorated with a geometric pattern and paired it with vibrant electric-blue shorts and a black-and-white belt.

Zendaya

Zendaya proved that a fashion repeat can be just as exciting as a brand-new outfit. The Hollywood star brought back the white ruffled lace bolero she had previously worn during The Odyssey press tour.

For the Louis Vuitton show, she completely changed the mood of the piece. Instead of the white lace gown she had paired it with previously, Zendaya wore the dramatic jacket over a simple white tank top and straight-leg jeans. Pointed pumps, diamond-encrusted rings and diamond studs added a polished finish.

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More stars in the front row

The Louis Vuitton showcase also drew fashion and entertainment heavyweights including Law Roach, British-American fashion editor Anna Wintour, Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas and actor-singer Jaden Smith.

With Ghesquière’s fluid, lightweight Spring/Summer 2027 collection bringing the runway to a close, the celebrity arrivals ensured Louis Vuitton ended Paris Fashion Week on an equally high-fashion note.

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