Pune: MSEDCL Directs Officials Not To Restore Disconnected Power Connections Until Full Dues Are Paid | Sourced

Pune: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has directed its officials not to restore electricity connections disconnected over unpaid bills until consumers clear their entire outstanding dues along with the current bill. MSEDCL Executive Director (Power Purchase) Dinesh Agarwal issued the instructions during surprise inspections at the Vishrantwadi and Wadia sub-divisions in Pune on Oct 31.

He visited the areas to check whether electricity supply to defaulting consumers had been restored despite pending dues. During the inspection at the Wadia sub-division, Agarwal checked the connections of two defaulters, Fisthouse Hospitality and Prabhavati Namdev Pingle. They had outstanding electricity bills of ₹7.69 lakh and ₹5.44 lakh, respectively. Their combined arrears stood at ₹13.13 lakh.

MSEDCL Flags Payment In Instalments

The inspection found that Fisthouse Hospitality was paying its outstanding bills in instalments, resulting in continued arrears. Agarwal directed officials to ensure that such consumers do not get back their electricity connections until they pay the entire outstanding amount and the current bill.

He also instructed officials to speed up recovery operations and focus on collecting both pending dues and current electricity bills.

Officials Asked To Conduct Field Inspections

Agarwal said electricity bill recovery should not remain limited to office-level operations. Officials must visit the field and directly review the status of defaulting consumers.

He stressed the need for regular follow-ups to encourage consumers to pay their electricity bills on time. He also said MSEDCL must provide services to consumers, while timely payment of bills remains their responsibility.

Agarwal further pointed out that disconnecting electricity supply as per rules before arrears accumulate would help prevent unpaid dues from being adjusted against consumers' security deposits.

In-charge Chief Engineer Dnyandev Padalkar, Executive Engineer Ravindra Bundile and Additional Executive Engineers Pramodkumar Gaikwad and Amita Deshmukh were present during the inspections.