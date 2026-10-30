WATCH CCTV: 17-Year-Old Student Dies After Losing Control Of Motorcycle On Pune's Bhimashankar Road | AI Screengrab

Pune: A 17-year-old student, identified as Vedant Sahane, died in a motorcycle accident on Bhimashankar Road in Rajgurunagar, Pune district. The incident was captured on CCTV, showing the two-wheeler losing control before colliding with a vehicle travelling ahead.

According to available reports, the teenager was riding the motorcycle when he lost control, leading to a forceful collision. The impact proved fatal. The CCTV footage captured the sequence of events leading up to the crash, including the motorcycle approaching the vehicle before the collision.

The incident has renewed concerns over road safety, particularly the risks associated with high-speed riding and the consequences of losing control of a two-wheeler. Further details about the exact circumstances of the accident and any police action were not available in the reports.

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Another Fatal Accident In Pune District

In a separate incident reported in Khed taluka, two daily-wage workers were killed after their motorcycle crashed into a stationary container truck at Wasuli village. The accident occurred at around 7.30 am on October 26, according to a report published by The Times of India on October 28.

The deceased were identified as Lokesh Mahilange, 25, and Rakesh Ghultare, 28. A third person, Arman Ghultare, 18, sustained serious injuries. Police registered a case against the container truck driver after finding that the vehicle had been parked without reflectors or other warning signs, according to the report.

The two incidents highlight the potentially devastating consequences of road crashes involving two-wheelers. While the circumstances of the accidents differ, they underline the importance of careful riding, road awareness and appropriate safety measures for all road users.