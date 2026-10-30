Nashik: 11-Month-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Water-Filled Bucket At Home | AI

Nashik: An 11-month-old girl died after reportedly falling headfirst into a water-filled bucket at her home in Nashik Road on Wednesday evening, Oct 28.

The incident has left her family devastated and shocked residents of the locality.

According to available information, Reva Rahul Thakare was playing inside the house when she crawled into the bathroom, where a bucket filled with water had been kept for domestic use.

While looking into the bucket, she reportedly lost her balance and fell headfirst into it. The infant was unable to get out.

Family members pulled her out of the bucket and rushed her to BITCO Hospital in Nashik Road. However, after examining her, Dr Ankita Shirsath declared her dead.

The incident has plunged the Thakare family into grief, while residents of the locality have expressed their condolences.

Accidental Death Case Registered

Upnagar Police Station has registered an accidental death case.

Police Head Constable Hivale is conducting further investigation.