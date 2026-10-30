Nashik: ₹221-Crore Dwarka–Datta Mandir Road Project Stuck Over Land Availability Certificate | AI

Nashik: The project to widen the road from Dwarka Circle to Datta Mandir Chowk, a crucial initiative to ease traffic congestion in the city ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, has encountered a hurdle over land availability.

The tender process for the ₹221.52 crore project has been completed. However, before issuing the work order, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked the Municipal Commissioner to provide a certificate confirming that at least 90% of the road's length is free from encroachments and has an available width of 45 metres.

The ministry's regional office in Mumbai has sent a formal communication in this regard.

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Six-Laning of 5.650 km Stretch Proposed

The project involves the six-laning of a 5.650 km stretch of the national highway from Dwarka Circle through Upnagar Naka to Datta Mandir Chowk.

It also includes the construction of two-lane service roads on both sides of the main carriageway.

The Central Government has already granted administrative and technical approval for the project, with an outlay of ₹221.52 crore.

Following the tender process, VP Sethi Constructions Private Limited emerged as the lowest bidder, quoting ₹177.74 crore, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Although the tender process has paved the way for the issuance of a work order, the project's progress now depends on the Municipal Corporation providing the necessary land availability certificate.

Additional Land Required for Road Widening

Currently, the width of the road varies between 24 and 30 metres along different sections.

The proposed six-laning and service roads require a total width of 45 metres.

Although assurances were previously given that the required land would be made available in accordance with the Municipal Corporation's approved Development Plan, the need for an additional 15 to 20 metres of width has emerged as a key concern.

The option of using the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) mechanism to secure the additional land is under discussion.

According to the conditions stipulated in the ministry's technical approval, the availability of the necessary land must be confirmed before the work order can be issued.

Challenge of Completing Work Before Simhastha

With the Simhastha Kumbh Mela scheduled for 2027, timely completion of the road-widening project is crucial.

Any delay could affect traffic management during the Simhastha period. The ministry has therefore sought the immediate issuance of the land availability certificate.

The stretch from Dwarka Circle to Datta Mandir Chowk is an important route for the city's traffic. Widening it to six lanes and constructing service roads would help increase its traffic-handling capacity.

However, work can begin only after the Municipal Corporation provides the required certificate and the subsequent work order is issued.