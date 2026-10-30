Nashik: Girish Mahajan Directs Officials To Stop Water Theft, Ensure Supply Till August 2027 |

Nashik: In view of the possible impact of El Niño, which could lead to rising temperatures and increased evaporation, Guardian Minister and State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan has directed officials to ensure careful planning and judicious utilisation of available water resources to maintain an uninterrupted water supply until August 2027.

Mahajan instructed officials to take stringent measures to prevent illegal water extraction, stop the use of unauthorised electric pumps for drawing water and create public awareness about water conservation and judicious consumption.

He was speaking at a meeting held at the Central Hall of the District Collector's Office to review emergency and temporary reservations of drinking water from irrigation projects for 2026-27.

Mayor Himgauri Adke-Aher, District Collector Ayush Prasad and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar were among those present.

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Drinking Water Must Be Given Priority

Mahajan said rising summer temperatures and increased evaporation could lead to higher water demand. He stressed that available water resources must be utilised carefully, with drinking water given the highest priority.

He directed the departments concerned to remain vigilant to prevent wastage and illegal extraction of water.

Mahajan also pointed out that water conservation was not merely the responsibility of the administration but a collective responsibility of citizens.

He called for public awareness campaigns to promote responsible water consumption and efficient water management.

Long-Term Water Plan for Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Keeping the forthcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in mind, Mahajan emphasised the need to formulate a long-term water management plan to ensure adequate availability until August 2027.

He also directed the authorities to take preventive measures against water theft and leakage without delay.

Mayor Himgauri Adke-Aher briefed the meeting on the water supply arrangements being implemented by the Nashik Municipal Corporation and the city's water requirements.

Gangapur Dam Group Records 95% Storage

District Collector Ayush Prasad presented details of the available water stock in the district's dams.

He informed the meeting that the Gangapur Dam Group had an average storage of 95%, the Girna Dam Group approximately 98%, dams in the west-flowing river basins around 91% and medium and minor dams nearly 96%.

Joint Teams Formed to Prevent Water Theft

The meeting was informed that joint teams comprising officials from the Water Resources, Revenue and Police Departments had been formed to prevent water theft and illegal extraction.