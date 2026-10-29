Nashik: Praveen Gedam Orders 100% Inspection Of Chromium-Emitting Industries Within A Month |

Nashik: Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam has directed all departments concerned to implement coordinated, time-bound measures to control pollution in the Godavari River and maintain an environmentally sustainable flow of water.

He instructed the Water Resources Department to assess water availability in Gangapur Dam in line with recommendations made by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and submit a factual report to the court on the feasibility of releasing the required water.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has been asked to regularly monitor sewage discharged into the river and identify the extent of chromium contamination detected in groundwater and surface water, particularly in areas such as Ambad.

Gedam directed officials to inspect 100% of industries emitting chromium within one month and prepare a comprehensive action plan to control contamination.

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Health Camps in Affected Areas

The directions were issued during a review meeting of the Godavari River Pollution Control Committee held at the Divisional Commissioner's office under Gedam's chairmanship.

He directed the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) to organise health camps in potentially affected areas to assess the health of residents who may have been exposed to contaminated water.

Water testing must cover chromium, other heavy metals and additional pollutants.

Gedam also instructed the civic body to upgrade existing sewage treatment plants and take steps to establish new facilities to meet growing requirements in Nashik and along the Godavari and its tributaries.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) was asked to coordinate with its Chief Executive Officer to identify suitable land for industrial wastewater management and submit a proposal to the Industries Department Secretary for the necessary funding.

The Municipal Corporation must also appoint a nodal officer to coordinate these initiatives.

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Action Against Banned Polythene Bags

Gedam further directed the authorities to take strict action against companies manufacturing or selling banned polythene bags and other prohibited materials.

He instructed officials to strengthen public awareness campaigns promoting cloth bags and encourage women's self-help groups to participate in their production.

The NMC and Zilla Parishad were directed to complete the necessary tendering procedures and remove aquatic weeds from the Godavari River through coordinated action.

The NMC and Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council must also survey unauthorised constructions within the river's blue flood line and submit reports.

The Water Resources Department was asked to work with the NMC to provide blue flood-line details in Keyhole Markup Language (KML) format for mapping and monitoring purposes.

Eco-Friendly Materials for Ramkal Path Project

The meeting also reviewed environmentally sustainable development works, including the Ramkal Path project near Ramkund.

Gedam directed officials to ensure that eco-friendly materials capable of preventing river and water pollution are used wherever necessary in subsequent phases of the project.

The Public Works Department was asked to advise government offices to implement rainwater harvesting, while the NMC was instructed to strengthen its grievance redressal mechanism to ensure timely resolution of citizens' complaints.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Amit Ranjan, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, who attended virtually, NEERI scientist Goyal and senior officials from the Water Resources Department, MIDC, groundwater authorities and other departments attended the meeting.