Nashik: Gyan Das Maharaj Raises Concerns Over Delays In Simhastha Kumbh Works |

Nashik: Gyan Das Maharaj has expressed concern over the slow pace of various development works being undertaken in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Addressing a press conference, he stressed the need for the administration to complete all essential works in a planned and timely manner, as a large number of devotees, saints and seers are expected to visit the region.

The Kumbh Mela is an important religious and cultural event, making timely arrangements for roads, water supply, sanitation, traffic management, accommodation for devotees and other basic facilities essential.

Any delay in completing these projects could create difficulties for pilgrims during the festival. The authorities concerned must therefore accelerate the pace of work and ensure effective implementation of the preparations, he emphasised.

Gyan Das Maharaj called upon the administration to review the progress of ongoing projects and take concrete steps to complete pending works within the stipulated timeframe.

He stressed that timely execution and effective coordination among the departments concerned would be crucial to ensuring smooth arrangements for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.