Nashik: ₹9.20 Crore Ramkal Path Project To Restore Historic Wadas, Temples Along Godavari |

Nashik: The conservation and restoration of historic wadas, temples and other heritage structures along the Godavari riverfront in Panchavati have received a major boost ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The Standing Committee of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has approved a revised expenditure of ₹9.20 crore for works under the Ramkal Path project. The initiative is expected to help preserve the city's rich historical and cultural heritage.

Preserving Nashik's Historical Legacy

The Goda Ghat, Ramkund and Panchavati areas are integral to Nashik's religious, cultural and historical identity. The locality houses several ancient temples, traditional wadas and structures reflecting the region's architectural heritage. However, ageing buildings, weather conditions and inadequate maintenance have raised concerns about their preservation.

The proposed initiative aims to conserve these structures while retaining their original architectural character rather than focusing solely on beautification.

Historic Structures to Be Covered

The scope of the Ramkal Path project has been expanded to include heritage structures along the stretch from Goda Ghat and Ramkund towards Malegaon Stand. The proposed works cover areas and structures associated with Deshmukh Wada, Balaji Temple, Balaji Kot and Gadge Maharaj Bridge, along with other historic temples and buildings along the riverfront.

Restoration and Infrastructure Improvements

The project includes repairs to old walls, pillars, roofs and stone structures wherever necessary. Restoration of damaged sections, preservation of traditional architectural features and modernisation of electrical systems at selected locations are also part of the proposed works.

Heritage conservation principles will be important to ensure that the historical character of these structures is not compromised during restoration.

Tender Process Completed

The NMC's Public Works Department conducted an e-tendering process for the proposed conservation works. Five bids were received, of which three bidders qualified. Savani Heritage Conservation Pvt Ltd emerged as the lowest bidder, and the committee approved awarding the work to the company. The revised project expenditure has been fixed at ₹9.20 crore.

Significance Ahead of Simhastha Kumbh Mela

With the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela approaching, Nashik is preparing to welcome large numbers of pilgrims and tourists from across the country. Conservation of the Goda Ghat and Ramkund areas, along with improvements to the surrounding heritage precinct, is expected to enhance the visitor experience and strengthen the city's cultural appeal.

The Ramkal Path project seeks to preserve Nashik's spiritual and architectural legacy while promoting religious tourism.

Boost to Heritage Tourism

The historic wadas and temples along the Godavari are not merely places of religious importance. They are living reminders of Nashik's past. Their conservation could help future generations connect with the city's history, attract more visitors and support local businesses.

Timely execution, adherence to traditional architectural standards and a sustainable maintenance plan will be crucial to the project's long-term success.