Nashik: New MVP Hostel To Provide Safe Accommodation For Rural Students, Says Eknath Shinde |

Nashik: The new hostel established by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP) will provide rural students with safe, well-equipped and conducive accommodation for pursuing higher education in Nashik. The hostel will become a home away from home for students, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said while inaugurating the new hostel building at Karmaveer Adv Baburao Ganpatrao Thakare College of Engineering on Monday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Water Resources Minister and Nashik Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, MPs Rajabhau Waje and Bhaskar Bhagare, MLA Seema Hiray, Mayor Himgauri Adke, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, MVP President Sunil Dhikale, Vice-President Vishwas More, Chairman Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Vice-Chairman Devaram Mogal, General Secretary Adv Nitin Thakare and Secretary Dilip Dalvi, along with office-bearers, members, staff, parents and students.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde praised MVP's contribution to education over its century-long journey, noting that the institution has grown from a modest beginning with a few students to an educational network serving more than 2.5 lakh students.

Shinde said the new hostel would greatly benefit students arriving in Nashik from remote rural areas with aspirations of pursuing engineering and other higher education courses. The facility will offer secure accommodation and a peaceful, student-friendly environment, enabling them to concentrate on their studies and improve their academic performance.

Referring to the development initiatives underway in Nashik ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, he highlighted the important role of educational institutions in providing quality education, instilling values among young people and shaping the country's future.

He expressed confidence that MVP would continue its progress in the education sector and extended his best wishes for the institution's future endeavours.

In his remarks, MVP General Secretary Nitin Thakare outlined the institution's contribution to education and its journey over the years.