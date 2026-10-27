Nashik: Rail Passengers Can Now Get ₹10 Lakh Travel Insurance For 45 Paise At Booking Counters |

Nashik: Indian Railways has extended its optional travel insurance facility to passengers booking reserved tickets at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters. Effective Oct 27, 2026, the facility will allow passengers to avail insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh for a premium of just 45 paise, providing financial protection against railway accidents and other covered untoward incidents.

Until now, passengers booking e-tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) could opt for optional travel insurance. With the latest initiative, passengers purchasing reserved tickets directly at railway reservation counters will also be able to opt for insurance, extending its benefits to those who do not book tickets online.

Under the scheme, the insurance provides ₹10 lakh in compensation in the event of a passenger's death or permanent total disability due to a covered railway accident or untoward incident. Compensation of up to ₹7.5 lakh is available for permanent partial disability. The policy also provides up to ₹2 lakh towards hospitalisation expenses arising from covered injuries and ₹10,000 for transportation of mortal remains, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Digital Payment Mandatory for Premium

Passengers opting for insurance at reservation counters will have to provide their mobile numbers and pay the premium digitally. Policy details will be sent to the insured passenger's registered mobile number. Reservation counter staff will assist passengers in selecting the insurance option and recording the necessary information.

The insurance scheme is entirely optional, and passengers can choose whether to avail themselves of the facility while booking their reserved tickets. The benefits will be governed by the existing policy terms and conditions. Central Railway has appealed to passengers to make use of the facility for added financial protection during their train journeys.