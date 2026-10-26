Nashik: Monkeys To Be Caged In Trimbakeshwar Ahead Of President Droupadi Murmu’s Visit |

Nashik: Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled visit to Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, the Municipal Council and the Forest Department have launched a joint operation to address the nuisance caused by monkeys and stray animals. Measures are being taken to contain monkeys as part of the security preparations.

With the President scheduled to visit Trimbakeshwar, the administration is making elaborate preparations. Special security arrangements and deployment plans have been put in place across the town. The operation is specifically aimed at controlling the problems caused by stray animals and monkeys.

During the Covid lockdown in 2020, troops of monkeys from the Brahmagiri mountain range entered Trimbakeshwar. Since then, their population has reportedly increased steadily.

Monkeys are now frequently seen on the town's main streets, in marketplaces and in residential areas, causing distress to residents and pilgrims. Incidents of monkeys snatching ritual items and fruits, scattering offerings, overturning water vessels and biting or injuring people have reportedly become more frequent.

In view of the President's visit and to ensure that residents and pilgrims are not troubled by these animals, the Municipal Council and the Forest Department have initiated a joint operation.

A tender process is also underway to capture stray and unclaimed animals and relocate them to a safe environment. The administration is taking steps to capture monkeys and temporarily confine them in cages.

Although a drive has been launched to curb the monkey menace, a permanent shelter for monkeys and other animals has yet to be designated in Trimbakeshwar.

With the identification of a suitable site for a shelter for dogs and other animals still pending, the administration is relying on temporary arrangements.

Residents of Trimbakeshwar are now questioning whether these measures will continue after the President's visit and whether they will receive permanent relief from the recurring problem.