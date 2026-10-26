From Pimpalgaon Baswant To Paris: Nashik’s Namo Drone Didi Priyanka Mohite Represents India |

Nashik: Priyanka Rishikesh Mohite of Pimpalgaon Baswant in Nashik district has brought pride to the region by representing India at SIAL Paris Food Business 2026 in France. An Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) 'Namo Drone Didi' and trained agricultural drone pilot, Priyanka was selected by the Government of India and the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) to showcase the role of modern agricultural technology and women's empowerment on an international platform.

Originally from Sangli district, Priyanka transformed her life from that of a homemaker to a skilled drone pilot. During her Paris visit, she was interviewed by DD India and participated in a special French conference through Euronews.

She also interacted with ITPO Chairman and former Indian Ambassador Javed Ashraf, discussing agricultural drone technology, modern farming solutions and employment opportunities for rural women.

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The 'Namo Drone Didi' initiative aims to empower rural women through technical training and sustainable livelihood opportunities. Agricultural drones can improve spraying efficiency while saving time and labour, creating new avenues for women in farming services and technology-based entrepreneurship.

Priyanka expressed gratitude to the Government of India, ITPO and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity and inspiration.

Her journey from Pimpalgaon Baswant to Paris stands as an inspiring example of how skill development and technology can help rural women achieve recognition on the global stage.