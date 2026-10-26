Nashik: 517 Participants Create World Record With Mass Shankhnaad On Godavari Banks |

Nashik: The banks of the Godavari reverberated with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as Nashik set a world record with a mass Shankhnaad (conch-blowing) performance involving 517 participants.

The achievement surpassed the previous record of 303 participants from the US for the largest simultaneous conch-blowing gathering. Guinness World Records representative Rishikesh Nag announced the achievement and congratulated the participants on setting a new world record.

The event showcased India's spiritual traditions, cultural heritage and collective spirit, marking the beginning of preparations for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority and the Anant Vijay Shankhnaad Group jointly organised the programme on the occasion of Kojagiri Purnima at Yashwant Maharaj Patangan on the banks of the Godavari.

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister and Nashik District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan attended the event. The sound of hundreds of conches being blown simultaneously created a spiritually charged atmosphere and generated enthusiasm among citizens ahead of the forthcoming Kumbh Mela.

Mayor Himgauri Adke Aher, MLAs Rahul Dhikle, Devyani Pharande and Seema Hiray, Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority Chairman and Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam, Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Public Works Department Chief Engineer Arundhati Sharma, Superintending Engineer Devendra Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Planning Yogendra Chaudhary, Executive Engineer Navnath Sonawane, Guinness World Records representative Rishikesh Nag, coordinator Milind Berlekar, Vrushali Gholap of the Anant Vijay Shankhnaad Group, District Superintendent of Agriculture Ravindra Mane, saints, religious leaders, conch-blowers and citizens were present.

Nashik's Achievement Brings Recognition to Maharashtra

Congratulating the participants, Mahajan said the achievement was not limited to Nashik or Maharashtra but had enhanced the country's standing. He noted that such initiatives bring India's cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and the strength of collective participation to the world's attention.

Shankhnaad holds an important place in Indian religious and cultural traditions and is performed on auspicious occasions, during religious ceremonies and as part of spiritual observances.

The Nashik event combined this age-old tradition with an international record attempt. Mahajan appreciated the discipline, preparation and coordination demonstrated by hundreds of participants and acknowledged the contribution of everyone involved.

Verification Conducted as Per Prescribed Criteria

Guinness World Records representative Rishikesh Nag explained the process followed to establish the record.

The previous benchmark stood at 303 participants performing Shankhnaad simultaneously. To surpass it, the organisers had to ensure that more participants performed within the prescribed guidelines.

More than 500 people had registered for the initiative. Two observers verified the participants' registrations, actual participation and performance in accordance with the stipulated criteria.

Blowing a conch requires breath control, regular practice, pranayama and physical stamina. Coordinating such a large number of participants for a simultaneous performance was therefore a challenging task.

The enthusiastic participation of citizens demonstrated unity and collective commitment, adding a new dimension to Nashik's cultural identity.

Kumbh Is Every Nashik Resident's Festival

Addressing citizens ahead of the forthcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Mahajan urged everyone to participate actively in preparations for the religious gathering.

He emphasised that the Kumbh Mela was not merely an event organised by the government, administration, elected representatives or police, but a festival belonging to every resident of Nashik.

He called upon citizens to welcome every pilgrim with the same warmth and hospitality they would extend to guests visiting their homes.

With a large number of devotees expected to visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, comprehensive planning for roads, river ghats, sanitation, lighting, traffic management, accommodation, food facilities and pilgrim assistance will be essential.

Mahajan said the administration was working on infrastructure development and called upon citizens, traders, business establishments, volunteers and government agencies to coordinate their efforts.

"My heartfelt congratulations to all the participants in the Shankhnaad event. This record is not limited to Nashik or Maharashtra; it brings recognition to the entire country," Mahajan said.