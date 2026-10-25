Nashik: FDA Seizes 2,230 Kg Of Spices Worth ₹11.86 Lakh In Raid At Someshwar Masale | AI

Nashik: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided M/s Someshwar Gharguti Masale in the Dwarka area of Nashik and seized 2,230 kg of spices valued at ₹11.86 lakh over suspected quality and labelling violations. The inspection was conducted on Oct 22 at the establishment in the Tigrania Industrial Area.

According to reports, the seized stock included turmeric powder, coriander powder, onion-garlic masala, garam masala, black masala and chilli powder. The largest quantity seized was 664 kg of special-mix black masala, followed by 338 kg each of turmeric powder, black masala and chilli powder. Officials reportedly found incorrect labelling and suspected that the products did not meet prescribed quality standards.

Food safety officers Ashwini Patil and Rutuja Navale carried out the operation under the guidance of senior FDA officials, including Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Samples of the seized spices will undergo laboratory testing to determine whether they meet food safety standards.

The seizure was based on suspected violations. Laboratory findings will be crucial in establishing whether the products were substandard.