Nashik: DCM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate 13-Storey KBT Engineering College Boys’ Hostel |

Nashik: The Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP Samaj), Nashik, will inaugurate the newly constructed 13-storey boys' hostel of Karmaveer Adv Baburao Ganpatrao Thakare (KBT) Engineering College at the Udoji Maratha Boarding Campus on Gangapur Road on Monday, Oct 26.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will inaugurate the facility.

Announcing the development at a press conference held at the institution's central office, General Secretary Adv Nitin Thakare said the building would mark a significant milestone in the institution's educational and social initiatives. The hostel has been developed to provide students with safe, clean and modern accommodation at affordable rates.

Thakare said thousands of students from rural areas and economically weaker sections, including farming families, labourers and tribal communities, come to Nashik every year in pursuit of quality education. However, the high cost of private accommodation often adds a financial burden for students and their families.

Recognising this challenge, the institution's executive committee decided to build the hostel to ensure students have access to affordable, quality accommodation, allowing them to focus on their studies.

He emphasised that throughout its 112-year educational journey, MVP Samaj has consistently prioritised student welfare, social responsibility and quality education. The new facility is expected to provide a supportive learning environment, particularly for students from rural and financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse will preside over the inauguration ceremony. Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Guardian Minister and Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan, Minister Narhari Zirwal, Nashik Mayor Himgauri Adke-Aher and Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde will attend as distinguished guests.

Special invitees include MPs Rajabhau Waje, Dr Shobha Bachhav and Bhaskar Bhagre, along with MLAs and other prominent dignitaries from the region.

The institution's office-bearers, including President Dr Sunil Dhikle and members of the management, have appealed to the institution's members, staff, parents and students to attend the inauguration ceremony and be part of this important occasion in MVP Samaj's educational journey.