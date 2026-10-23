Nashik: 60,000 Saplings Planted At Igatpuri’s Gol Tekdi, Tourists Urged To Help Protect Them | AI

Nashik: Around 60,000 saplings of various species have been planted across a two-hectare area at Gol Tekdi in Igatpuri under the Atal Anandvan Ghanvan scheme. The initiative aims to enhance green cover, promote environmental conservation and boost tourism in the area.

The plantation drive was carried out on Thursday near Kaju Jungle (cashew forest) on Pardevi Road, within the jurisdiction of the Igatpuri Municipal Council, under the guidance of Range Forest Officer Kanchan Bhusal.

Kalkiram Maharaj of the Adinath sect, who attended the drive, appealed to tourists visiting Gol Tekdi to contribute to the conservation effort by watering at least one sapling. He stressed that planting trees alone was not enough and that regular care and nurturing were equally important.

He said environmental conservation was a collective responsibility and urged visitors to take an active role in protecting the newly planted saplings. He also informed those present that cement benches were being installed for the convenience of tourists and residents.

An irrigation system has been installed to ensure regular watering of the saplings, while internal pathways have also been constructed. The Forest Department said the initiative would help improve the area's natural beauty and could turn Gol Tekdi into a major attraction for environmentalists, nature lovers and tourists.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) official Sanjay Shelar, Range Forest Officer Yogesh Gavit, municipal councillor Bhushan Jadhav and Forest Department officials and staff, including Savita Thakur, Mangala Dhadwad, Kailas Potide, Gaurav Gangurde, Mujju Shaikh, Yashwant Kambadi, Nivrutti Mengal and Balu Patil, were present during the drive.