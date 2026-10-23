Nashik: Ambad MIDC Effluent Treatment Plant Nears Completion, Trial Runs Begin |

Nashik: The Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) at Ambad Industrial Estate is nearing completion, with trial runs underway on two of its 10 treatment units. The facility, designed to treat five lakh litres of chemically contaminated wastewater generated by plating industries, is yet to become fully operational.

Officials of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and office-bearers of the Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA) conducted a joint inspection of the plant to review its progress and identify pending work.

During the inspection, certain shortcomings were identified and brought to the attention of the officials concerned. They were asked to rectify the deficiencies and expedite the remaining work to make the plant operational at the earliest.

The CETP has 10 treatment units, each capable of processing 50,000 litres of chemically contaminated wastewater, taking its total treatment capacity to five lakh litres. While trial runs have begun on two units, the remaining eight are yet to become operational.

Once commissioned, the plant is expected to address the long-standing problem of wastewater treatment faced by plating industries in Ambad MIDC. The facility will enable the collective treatment of industrial effluents, providing relief to industrialists while helping protect the environment and public health.

MIDC Executive Engineer Kalpesh Lahiwal, Deputy Engineer Bhusare, contractor Kulkarni and Plating Association office-bearers Vinayak Gokhale, Sameer Patwa and Sudarshan Dongre were present during the inspection. AIMA President Rajendra Pansare and General Secretary Sanjay Mahajan also inspected the facility and reviewed its functioning.

Pansare stressed the need to complete the remaining work without delay.

"The CETP must be made operational at the earliest for the plating industries in Ambad MIDC. Proper treatment of chemically contaminated wastewater will provide substantial relief to industrialists and help protect the environment. Achieving industrial development alongside environmental conservation is the need of the hour. The authorities concerned should therefore prioritise the rectification of the shortcomings and ensure that the plant becomes operational at its full capacity. AIMA will continue to follow up on the progress of this important project," he said.