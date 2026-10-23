Nashik: New Red Onion Arrives At Lasalgaon Market, Fetches ₹3,400 per Quintal | Pinterest

Nashik: The long-awaited arrival of the new red onion has finally brought fresh activity to the Lasalgaon agricultural market, one of the world's major onion trading centres. On Thursday (Oct 22), the first consignment of the new red onion arrived in the market, with three vehicle loads of attractive, reddish-coloured onions reaching the auction yard. The new variety fetched a maximum price of ₹3,400 per quintal on the first day of trading. Meanwhile, rising demand for summer onions has pushed their prices up by approximately ₹700 per quintal compared to the previous week.

During the first auction session on Thursday afternoon, the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) recorded the arrival of three vehicles carrying the new red onion. The produce fetched a minimum price of ₹2,401 per quintal, a maximum of ₹3,400 and an average of ₹2,501 per quintal. With the arrival of the new crop, farmers and traders are closely watching market arrivals and price movements in the coming days.

Meanwhile, summer onion prices continued their upward trend. The variety was traded at a minimum of ₹900 per quintal, a maximum of ₹4,571 and an average of ₹4,100 per quintal. The arrival of the new red onion, coupled with the sharp rise in summer onion prices, has created an upbeat atmosphere in the Lasalgaon onion market.

Thursday's onion market rates (per quintal)

New red onion

Arrivals: Three vehicles

Minimum price: ₹2,401

Maximum price: ₹3,400

Average price: ₹2,501

Summer onion

Minimum price: ₹900

Maximum price: ₹4,571

Average price: ₹4,100