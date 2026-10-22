Nashik: KTHM College Archers Shine At Divisional Meet, Qualify For State-Level Tournament |

Nashik: Students from KTHM College have achieved remarkable success at the divisional archery competition held in Akkalkuwa in Nandurbar district. All participating students have qualified for the state-level competition.

In the Indian Round category, Dnyaneshwari Jadhav secured second place in the girls' under-17 division. In the girls' under-19 division, Sejal Dashpute took second place, while Reva Gawali finished third. In the boys' under-19 division, Sangram Ghegadmal secured third place.

In the Recurve category, Vinay Jadhav earned second place in the boys' under-19 division, while Sanyami More secured second place in the girls' under-19 division.

The students were congratulated by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj leadership, including General Secretary Nitin Thakare, President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, President Dr Sunil Dhikle, Vice-Presidents Vishwas More and Devram Mogal, Secretary Dilip Dalvi and the entire Board of Directors.

Education Officer Dr Nitin Jadhav, Principal Dr Kalpana Ahire, Vice-Principals Dr KS Shinde and Dr Vasant Boraste, along with faculty members Kiran Redgaonkar, Prakash Thorat and Dr Ashok Bodke, also congratulated the students.

The athletes were guided by sports instructors Hemant Patil, Avinash Kadam, Ganpat Aher, Sagar Kadalg, Uddhav Derle and Mohan Kasbe.