Nashik: ‘Har Ghar Bhagwa’ Campaign To Cover Nashik, Trimbakeshwar With 1 Lakh Flags | AI

Nashik: In the run-up to the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela, a large-scale 'Har Ghar Bhagwa' campaign will be launched to create a vibrant religious and cultural atmosphere across the region. As part of the initiative, saffron flags will be hoisted on homes throughout Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, with a target of installing one lakh flags, transforming the entire area into a sea of saffron through public participation.

The campaign will officially begin on Oct 25, coinciding with Kojagiri Purnima. More than 2,000 booth in-charges have been mobilised to ensure its successful implementation. Under the guidance of local MLAs and corporators, the campaign will involve 1,047 BJP booth heads and 1,000 Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) booth heads across Nashik city. Around 75,000 flags will be distributed in Nashik, while 25,000 flags will be installed across Trimbakeshwar.

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To support the massive distribution drive, flag supply arrangements have also been established in Indore, Dhule, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar, with consignments already arriving in Nashik. The initiative aims to foster widespread community participation and build a festive atmosphere ahead of the Kumbh Mela, which is expected to draw lakh of devotees, saints and seers from across the country.

Describing the campaign as a celebration of India's cultural and spiritual heritage, Kumbh Mela Minister and Nashik Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan appealed to citizens to actively participate by hoisting saffron flags at their homes. "The saffron flag is a symbol of our culture and faith. Through one lakh saffron flags, we want Nashik to reflect the spirit of the Kumbh Mela and create a grand festive atmosphere for this historic occasion," he said.