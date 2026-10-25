Nashik’s Godavari Riverfront Resonates With Record-Breaking Conch-Blowing |

Nashik: The sacred banks of the Godavari reverberated with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” as Nashik achieved a historic milestone with 517 participants blowing conch shells simultaneously, surpassing the previous record of 303 participants from the United States. “Congratulations! You have established a new world record,” announced Guinness World Records representative Rishikesh Nag, triggering celebrations among the participants and spectators. The remarkable achievement celebrated India’s rich spiritual heritage, collective devotion and cultural traditions, while heralding the auspicious beginning of preparations for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

The record-setting event was organised jointly by the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority and the Anant Vijay Shankhnaad Pathak on the auspicious occasion of Kojagiri Purnima at Yashwant Maharaj Patangan on the banks of the Godavari. State Water Resources Minister and Nashik District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan attended the programme. The powerful resonance of hundreds of conch shells created a spiritually charged atmosphere along the riverfront, highlighting Nashik’s religious and cultural significance. The event also generated enthusiasm among citizens as the city prepares to host the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2027.

Mayor Himgauri Adke Aher, MLAs Rahul Dhikle, Devyani Pharande and Seema Hire, Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority Chairman and Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam, Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Public Works Department Chief Engineer Arundhati Sharma, Superintending Engineer Devendra Pawar, Planning Department Deputy Commissioner Yogendra Chaudhary, Executive Engineer Navnath Sonawane, Guinness World Records representative Rishikesh Nag, coordinator Milind Berlekar, Anant Vijay Shankhnaad Pathak representative Vrushali Gholap and District Superintendent of Agriculture Ravindra Mane were among those present. Saints, religious leaders, conch-blowing participants and a large number of citizens attended the historic programme.