'NAINA Project To Create 15 Lakh Jobs, Including 5 Lakh High-Paying Positions,' Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis |

The NAINA (Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area) project has the potential to generate 15 lakh jobs, including five lakh high-paying positions and 10 lakh basic and intermediate-level jobs, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday at the groundbreaking ceremony for infrastructure works under the project. He described the planned development as a major driver of the state’s economic growth over the next 50 years.

Locals To Get Employment Priority

Fadnavis said the government would strive to give local residents priority in employment opportunities created by the project. “The people whose land and homes are part of this development must be the first beneficiaries of the opportunities it creates,” he said. The development around Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), Navi Mumbai, Raigad and adjoining areas is expected to transform the region into ‘Third Mumbai’ and emerge as a new growth engine for Maharashtra.

He said the airport could contribute up to one percentage point to India’s GDP, making planned and integrated urban development essential. The government aims to ensure that infrastructure, housing, transport and civic amenities develop in coordination, rather than allowing unplanned urbanisation.

NAINA Covers 94 Villages

NAINA was notified in 2015, with 23 villages notified in 2017 and another 151 in 2019. Spread across 225.59 sq km and covering 94 villages, the project is being developed by CIDCO, the Special Planning Authority.

A major focus remains resolving farmers’ concerns over the land-pooling scheme, under which landholders surrender 60% of their land in return for 40% in the form of developed plots. Farmers have raised concerns over plot locations and measurements, ownership records, road alignments and the impact on existing structures.

CIDCO Directed To Resolve Discrepancies

Fadnavis said the government had authorised CIDCO to address discrepancies in final development plans and expedite property cards and authenticated documents for eligible landholders. Following discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the government directed CIDCO to resolve pending issues.

CIDCO has also published a booklet explaining the benefits and entitlements of farmers and project-affected people under NAINA. It covers the proportion of developed land to be allotted, floor space index (FSI), rights of small plot holders, encroachment cases, houses constructed out of necessity and various aspects of rehabilitation.

MLAs Seek Farmer Protection

MLA Mahesh Baldi said meetings with the state government had helped clarify several land-pooling issues, while urging authorities to consider genuine farmer grievances. MLA Prashant Thakur said farmers must be treated as partners in development and called for transparency in plot allotments, protection of existing homes and urgent attention to drinking-water needs in the Panvel-Uran region.

CIDCO Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ashwin Mudgal said the authority aims to make NAINA a model of planned, inclusive and sustainable development. He highlighted infrastructure works inaugurated alongside the project, including SBR-9 (Stilt Bridge), BR-4, BR-5 and the Uran city bypass, which are expected to improve connectivity, reduce congestion and support economic activity.

Fadnavis said travel between Worli and NMIA could become signal-free within six to eight months, with Atal Setu and other proposed road links improving connectivity. Water-supply schemes at Poshir and Shilar have been approved, while Kondhane is also being considered to meet future demand in Raigad and Thane.

The Chief Minister said NAINA’s success would depend not only on infrastructure and investment but also on employment, better civic amenities and an improved quality of life for local residents.

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