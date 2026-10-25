Thane Coastal Road-2: Environmentalists Oppose Proposed Felling Of 680 Mangroves Near Ramsar-Listed Flamingo Sanctuary |

Environmental groups have raised concerns over the proposed felling of around 680 mangroves for the Thane Coastal Road-2 project, which is expected to affect approximately 1.7 hectares within the ecologically sensitive Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS), a Ramsar-listed wetland.

NatConnect Appeals To PMO

NatConnect Foundation has appealed to PMO to intervene and prevent the destruction of mangroves, urging authorities to reconsider the road alignment and explore alternatives that would minimise ecological damage.

“What is the point of getting a Ramsar tag if we cannot protect the wetland?” asked NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar, calling for the protection of the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary before the project advances further.

7.129-Km Coastal Road Planned

The proposed 7.129-km road will connect Anand Nagar in Mulund East with Balkum in Thane. The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has reportedly recommended the proposal for further clearance, with around 680 mangroves expected to be permanently lost over an area of approximately 1.7 hectares.

NatConnect has urged the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to seek a fresh examination of the alignment and ensure that a credible assessment of alternatives is undertaken before the project receives further clearances.

Wetland Conservation Concerns Raised

The foundation said India takes pride in securing international recognition for its wetlands under the Ramsar Convention, but such recognition must translate into effective protection on the ground. It questioned whether adequate weight was being given to the ecological significance of the wetland while evaluating infrastructure projects.

Nandakumar Pawar, director of Sagar Shakti, said mangroves served as a natural defence for coastal communities and played a critical role in maintaining the health of wetland ecosystems.

Activists Demand Alternative Routes

“Destroying hundreds of mangroves for a road cannot be treated as a routine matter. Mangroves protect the coast, support biodiversity and provide habitat for wildlife. The sanctity of a Ramsar site must be maintained, and all possible alternatives must be explored before allowing such destruction,” Pawar said.

Environmentalists have repeatedly highlighted the role of mangroves in reducing coastal erosion, absorbing wave energy, supporting marine life and helping coastal areas withstand climate-related risks. They have also cautioned that planting saplings elsewhere cannot fully compensate for the loss of mature mangroves and the interconnected habitats they support.

NatConnect clarified that it was not opposed to infrastructure development but maintained that projects must be planned with greater environmental sensitivity, particularly when they affect internationally recognised wetlands.

The foundation has called on the Prime Minister and the concerned authorities to ensure that the Ramsar status of Thane Creek translates into meaningful protection, urging them to reconsider the proposed alignment before permitting the loss of mangroves.

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