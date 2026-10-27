Nashik: Traffic Diversions Announced For Trimbakeshwar Ahead Of Kumbh Flag-Hoisting Ceremony | AI

Nashik: In view of the upcoming flag-hoisting ceremony for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, traffic routes to and from Trimbakeshwar have been altered. These changes will remain in effect from 8 am on Oct 30 until 8 pm on Oct 31.

Additional District Magistrate Rohitkumar Rajput has urged motorists to use alternative routes and cooperate with the traffic police and administration. The flag-hoisting ceremony is scheduled to take place on Oct 31 at Kushavarta Kund and the new ghat (riverfront steps) in Trimbakeshwar.

As a large turnout of citizens and devotees, along with high-profile dignitaries, is expected, the administration has issued a notification under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to prevent traffic congestion. The Public Works Department and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have been instructed to install directional signs and traffic markers along the alternative routes.

Changes to Traffic Routes

- From Nashik towards Trimbakeshwar: Motorists should travel via Amrut Chowk, Bardan Phata, Govardhan, Girnare, Dhondegaon, Devgaon, Vaghera Phata, Amboli Phata and Sapgaon to reach Trimbakeshwar.

- From Trimbakeshwar towards Nashik: Motorists should travel via Amboli T-point, Vaghera Phata, Kone, Sapte, Devgaon, Girnare and Govardhan to reach Nashik.

- For vehicles arriving from Mumbai: Motorists should proceed towards Trimbakeshwar via Vaitarna Phata, Nashik, Amrut Garden, Bardan Phata, Govardhan, Girnare and Dhondegaon.

- For traffic passing through the Pahile area: Motorists should use the alternative route via Pahile, Ahurli, Sanjegaon, Vadivanhe and Nashik. Alternatively, they can travel towards Trimbakeshwar via Pahile, Bhilmal, Nirgudapada, Jambhulpada and Sapgaon.