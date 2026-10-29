Nashik: Ramkund Shops To Shut For Two Days Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Dhwajarohan |

Nashik: Preparations are gathering pace for the Dhwajarohan ceremony at Ramkund as part of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela arrangements. With a large gathering of devotees, saints, dignitaries and citizens expected, the administration is making arrangements to regulate commercial activities and restrict vehicular movement in and around the venue.

Shops in the Ramkund area are expected to remain closed, while key roads will be shut to traffic ahead of the ceremony to facilitate security arrangements and crowd management.

The restrictions are expected to affect daily business activities in and around Ramkund, the Godavari ghats and nearby market areas. The measures aim to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremony, maintain public safety, manage crowds and keep access routes clear for emergency services.

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Traffic Restrictions on Oct 30 and 31

The Dhwajarohan ceremony at Ramkund is scheduled for Oct 31, 2026, as part of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela preparations. A religious flag procession is scheduled for Oct 30, followed by the Dhwajarohan ceremony and Godavari Aarti on Oct 31.

The expected presence of President Droupadi Murmu has added to the security requirements.

According to the reported traffic arrangements, restrictions will be imposed from 6 am on Oct 30 until the procession concludes. On Oct 31, restrictions will remain in force from 6 am to midnight on several routes in the Ramkund and Panchavati areas.

Commuters have been advised to check traffic police advisories before travelling through these localities.

Key Roads Likely to Face Restrictions

The affected routes include the stretch from Ashok Stambh to Ravivar Karanja and the Ahilyadevi Holkar Bridge area.

Restrictions are also expected on the Malegaon Stand to Panchavati Karanja stretch and parts of the Dindori Naka area.

The Makhmalabad Naka route towards Ramkund, access roads to the Kalaram Temple area, Ramsetu Bridge and Gadge Maharaj Bridge are also likely to be affected.

Traffic restrictions will be implemented in phases, and motorists may have to use alternative routes as directed by the traffic police.

Shops Likely to Remain Closed

In view of the security arrangements for the expected presidential visit, shops and commercial establishments in the Ramkund and Godavari ghat areas are reportedly scheduled to remain closed on Oct 30 and 31.

Barricading, additional police deployment and restricted access to certain internal roads are also expected as part of the security measures.

Advisory for Devotees and Citizens

Residents and devotees planning to visit Ramkund should avoid bringing private vehicles into restricted areas, use designated parking facilities and follow alternative routes announced by the traffic police.

Visitors are also advised to check access arrangements before leaving for religious rituals or darshan and comply with instructions issued by the police and security personnel.

The administration is focusing on crowd control, public safety and the smooth conduct of the Dhwajarohan ceremony as preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela advance.