Nashik: Schools Across Maharashtra Launch E-Waste Awareness And Collection Campaign | AI Generated File Image

Nashik: A special campaign focusing on public awareness, collection and proper disposal of electronic waste (e-waste) is being conducted on Wednesday, Oct 28, across all schools in the state under the School Education and Sports Department. School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse has urged all schools, headmasters, teachers, students, parents, School Management Committees and citizens to participate actively in the initiative.

The campaign is being implemented through the Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative under the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India. Improper disposal of electronic devices such as mobile phones, computers, chargers and batteries can harm both the environment and human health. Consequently, the campaign will emphasise proper segregation, safe collection, reuse and authorised recycling of e-waste.

As part of the campaign, schools will organise awareness programmes, quizzes, seminars and educational activities. With the involvement of students, teachers and parents, unused electronic devices from homes and schools will be identified and collected safely.

Arrangements will also be made to ensure that the collected e-waste is disposed of properly through authorised and registered recycling agencies. The campaign will educate students on the importance of reducing unnecessary use of electronic items and the significance of repairing, reusing and recycling them.

Bhuse has called upon every student to take a pledge, "I am a responsible warrior for e-waste management," and spread awareness about e-waste management among their families and local communities.